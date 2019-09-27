This Hidden Gem In Colaba Serves Good Food & Drinks, Drop By Now!

HeadQuarters: This place is literally a hidden gem in Colaba, which serves great food and booze. The place is newly opened and the interiors are quite great and are Insta worthy. The food is fairly priced and the quantity is great to fully satiate 2 people. We had the Mexican Tacos and Gilafi kebabs. The kebabs are highly recommended, something different from the regular tikkas and seekhs. For mains, we had the Butter chicken Baos and the Grilled chicken free peppercorn. Both of these mains are highly recommended! The Baos are very filling and aren't that sweet which is a good thing. And the grilled chicken is just yum. Completely value for money. Since its a resto-bar, the dessert section is not that detailed or innovative, but can try the Litchi with Vanilla ice cream out, to end your meal on a sweet note.