Beat the Heat With The Juices & Shakes From Health Juice Centre In Matunga

We have been fans of Health Juice Centre for very long. When you think of King’s Circle, what pops up in your head are the never-ending and super amazing South Indian eateries. But, hold on! A good break from the South Indian trail, Health Juice Centre is known for its freshly made juices and shakes, along with those delicious sandwiches for munchies and kulfis for dessert {okay, not all that healthy, but tasty as hell}. Their juices, though, are very healthy and we’d say opt for king blossom, melon punch or the papaya orange among the many others. Their shakes, too, are delicious but those sandwiches are the real deal. If you feel like it, nibble on the yummy food there, but health freaks, you can really just stick to your fitness regime.