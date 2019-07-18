Healthy & Delicious Food At Protein Rush Cafe!

Protein Rush! I visited this lovely cafe named Protein Rush in Chembur today and was amazed by the healthy Menu this Cafe serves. A small and cosy cafe with seating for almost 12 to 15 people. They have an open kitchen and very colourfully done interiors. We tried a variety of dishes from the Menu: 1) Strawberry Cheesecake Shake: A delicious and healthy shake made using Strawberries, Cream Cheese and Milk. We loved this creamy cheesecake shake. 2) Mediterranean Platter: A perfect platter with 3 types of Hummus like Beetroot, Pesto and Pumpkin with healthy crackers to go with. This is a very nice and balanced platter which can be enjoyed with your friends or family. 3) Chicken Zucchini Toast: Yummy chicken zuccit on a multigrain toast. A healthy and tasty toast 4) Chocolate Chia seed Pudding: A healthy and sugar-free Dessert which is high in Fibre and good for your health too. A guilt-free Dessert. 5) Ragi Pudding: A small piece of Ragi Pudding in the end. Loved this pudding. Food: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5