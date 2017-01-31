Giving up on chocolate is close to a crime, even if we are signing up for the healthy life. If you feel us, then don’t cut back either. Just replace milk with dark in most cases and you’re good to go. These dark hot chocolate let us live the good life without feeling deprived, and they’re healthier than other options. Check it.
Love Dark Chocolate? Try These Hot Chocolates For That Bittersweet Feeling
212 All Good
At 212 All Good, everything is organic and made with the best ingredients. Their hot chocolate is one of the best in the city, made from 72 per cent Kerala dark chocolate. It’s sugar free, and quite dense with a bitter aftertaste that only lovers of dark chocolate can relish.
Price: INR 250
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Birdsong Cafe
Birdsong Cafe’s hot chocolate is almost hallowed among the dark-chocolate devouring community. It’s dark, served piping hot and thick. They use almost as dark as 80 per cent dark chocolate.
Price: INR 250
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
La Folie
Served into a glass cup and saucer, the hot chocolate served at La Folie is slightly thick, very dark and incredibly yummy. On asking, they reveal that that’s because of the 72 per cent Venezulean chocolate that they use to melt and combine.
Price: INR 200
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Suzette
This easy-breezy French Cafe in Bandra is one of our favourite reading spots, with a gorgeously dark drink to accompany us – their homemade dark chocolate. It’s strong with a touch of cream is and everybody’s favourite.
Price: INR 220
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Ellipsis
Ellipsis is one bakery that simply does not skimp on quality. You must try their hot chocolate, in which they use both a mix of cocoa powder and dark chocolate. The chocolate used is 75 per cent callebaut {some of the best cooking chocolate available} and it renders the drink just perfect and bittersweet.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Theobroma
The call of all our relatives living afar, Theobroma does chocolate right in every sense. Besides the hallowed brownies, the hot chocolate is dark and dense, though you can always ask them to make it according to your taste, adding more chocolate.
Price: INR 140
- Price for two: ₹ 500
