Sin Without Guilt: 8 Healthy (Yet Delicious) Desserts In Mumbai You Will Love

212 All Good is a great option when you just want a completely healthy meal, made delicious from homemade, raw ingredients. Raw sugar is the sweetener of choice for this joint. They have other interesting desserts too, and we're curious about the Banana-Walnut Bread Pudding, and the Apple-Cinnamon Tart.

Looking for vegan dessert? They've got vegan ice-cream in Vanilla, Cacao Cream, Saffron-Pistachio, and Figs and Walnuts.