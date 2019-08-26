Counting Calories? Here's Where To Enjoy Guilt-Free Desserts

This delivery-only kitchen is known for dishing out some of the tastiest healthy desserts in Mumbai, and their quinoa cakes, keto cookies and brownies are talked about in the fitness circles with great enthusiasm. If there’s a celebration planned for which you’re looking at healthy desserts and cakes, the keto cheesecake and dark chocolate zucchini cake at Healthy Treats come highly recommended.

Price: INR 650 (whole wheat) and INR 1,000 (gluten-free) for 500 gm