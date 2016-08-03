People in Mumbai take their desserts seriously. But when I want to indulge in something sweet but do not want to pile on the calories, I have a few options for something sweet but light. Here are my picks of some of the healthiest desserts around the city.
Four Of Mumbai's Healthiest Desserts For When You're Counting Calories
Gluten-Free Apple Cinnamon Tea Cake
This delicious gluten-free tea cake uses tapioca flour, almond powder, jowar flour, rice flour, brown sugar and apple juice. It also has a healthy amount of cinnamon and apple chunks. Definitely my go-to tea time snack packed with nutrients and completely natural.
You can pick it up from Ellipses Bakery at Worli and Bandra {and soon in Andheri as well}, or just order it on Scootsy for home delivery.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The Classic Fruit Platter
Bachelors at Chowpatty has been serving up some delicious fruit-based desserts ever since I can remember! When looking to cut down on the calories, I simply pass on their famous fruit and fresh cream for their classic fruit platter. On the menu this dish is marked ‘Since 1930s’ and comes with a healthy serving of chopped seasonal fruit including apples, kiwi, pineapple, watermelon, papaya, melon and strawberries and mangoes when they’re in season. The simplicity is everything.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Cookies and Cream Ice Cream
Vegan Bites has a lot to offer when it comes to gluten-free, vegan and all natural food. Their cookies and cream ice cream is made with gluten-free cookies, organic raw sugar and coconut milk. It a scrumptious dessert and extremely light and fresh. They also have a saffron and pistachio ice cream which is made with soy milk along with a couple of sugar-free options as well. Call them on +917666586430 for orders and inquiries.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Royce Nama Chocolate Bitter
Chocolate may be last on the list but by no means is this list in any order of preference. If you, like me, have a bit of a chocolate obsession then you may have realised that the darker the chocolate, the more impactful the flavour and also, the lesser the calories {Another reason why chocolate is so beautiful}.
The Royce Nama Bitter chocolate is literally a dream the minute it’s placed in your mouth. The first time I tried them, I was elated and mystified at the same time. Was it chocolate or ganache or a truffle? The more I eat it, the less I try to understand it. It is that divine. Royce is available at Palladium lower Parel and also on Scootsy for home delivery.
