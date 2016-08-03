Four Of Mumbai's Healthiest Desserts For When You're Counting Calories

Chocolate may be last on the list but by no means is this list in any order of preference. If you, like me, have a bit of a chocolate obsession then you may have realised that the darker the chocolate, the more impactful the flavour and also, the lesser the calories {Another reason why chocolate is so beautiful}.

The Royce Nama Bitter chocolate is literally a dream the minute it’s placed in your mouth. The first time I tried them, I was elated and mystified at the same time. Was it chocolate or ganache or a truffle? The more I eat it, the less I try to understand it. It is that divine. Royce is available at Palladium lower Parel and also on Scootsy for home delivery.