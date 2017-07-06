Before & After: Five Mumbai Peeps Reveal How Running Changed Their Bodies

Mumbai-based journalist Jayadev Calamur lost around 8.5 kilos, going down from 91 kg to 85 kg.

Fitness hack: Jayadev goes running mostly over the weekend, and has been for the past two years. He covers a minimum of 5 kms.

Additionally, fitness apps like Fitbit and Moov, were his companions. He highly recommends Moov, a fitness tracker that you can either wear on your wrist, or foot {while running}. I’ts waterproof, cheaper in comparison to fitbit, and has a longer battery life. you can buy it online here.

When Jayadev does sign up for runs, it’s generally the 10k runs that happen across the city. When he isn’t running, he climbs the 11 floors to his office in the Indiabulls Finance Centre twice a day.

The diet: For a fix of healthy eating out, his go-to place is Le Pain Quotidien for the corn bread soup, and Paninaro for their fresh mix berry smoothie for a quick pick-me-up. Sometimes, the cold version of the signature hot chocolate at Starbucks is thrown in for good measure.

Cheat day: Jayadev indulges in the butter garlic naan and butter chicken from Persian Darbar every now and then.