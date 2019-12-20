Croissant, Sandwiches, Rolls And More: Start Your Day With Epic Food At This Bakery

Apart from being a century-old legend, Hearsch also has an interesting history. Given up by a German baker (J. Hearsch) to a passionate Sophia Liberata Fernandes in the 1920s during the first World War, the bakery is now being run by Melvin D’Sa (although the proprietorship remains with the Fernandes). Located inside an old bungalow compound (it’s been turned into a housing society now), you won’t see any signage pointing towards the bakery, so you will have to ask your way around. But its pretty famous so anyone can guide you to it.

You’ll always see a hoard of people around the bakery perched on the construction stones laid outside, either biting into a sandwich or celebrating cheat day with their baked goodies. Bakers and chefs throng to this place as early as 7 AM, so if you want to have quick snack after your jog or morning dates is your things, head to Hearsch.

The quality and pricing at Hearsch is what makes it popular at all levels. You can find chicken cutlets for INR 40, chicken lollipops for INR 50, chocolate balls for INR 20, chicken mince for INR 120 and a cheese croissant for INR 30. Their mutton samosa for INR 25 and sponge cake for INR 60 is a must try.