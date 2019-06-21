Stop By This Place For Some Crazy Middle Eastern Cuisine!

Bayroute most favourite place to visit for middle eastern cuisine. Opened their 4th outlet in BKC prominent area and food hub as well in Bandra it is located just 15min away from Bandra station. Serving middle eastern Egyptian Turkish food with chosen curative drinks and delightful beverages. Ambience : Blissfull as soon as you enter balloons hanging above with open bar and comfortable seating area and some slow music. Service: Staff has good knowledge of everything on the menu and were polite helpful as well. Starting with, 1) Turkish Coffee: Thought it would be bitter but it was mild and really good in flavours served in a Turkish pot with some lotus biscuit. 2) Suleimani Chai: Big Thumbs up to this Chai. Blend of lemon Elaichi flavours pouring hot served with pieces of Elaichi i.e.cardamon. 3) Raclette Batata Hara : Lebanese styled bites of potatoes drizzled with raclette cheese garlic and pepper with fresh cilantro. Each bite was so soft Chessy loved it. 4) Muhammara : Crushed Red Pepper and walnut dip with pomegranate kernels it was truly delicious served with pita bread and farm fresh. 5) Also tried Bayroute Hummus which was simple classic hummus creamy with yoghurt lemon sesame and zatar. 6) Hamuru : Cute presentation and so delectable dessert choux pastry with hazelnut praline and buttercream. Each bite was so luscious loved it. Also had Green Avacado Milkshake and Rehyan which was so refreshing. Bayroute will also be one of my favourite place to visit. Cheers Team and All the Best!