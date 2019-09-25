Sweet Tooth? Satiate Your Dessert Cravings With Varieties Of Ice Creams In Juhu

Huber & Holly! These guys are just amazing in fulfilling your all kind of dessert cravings with vast varieties of ice cream comprising unique ingredients. They have some interesting and trendy desserts like Unicone and Gold Coated ice creams Unicone: This is HEAVEN. An amalgamation of different Ice creams, Berries, Tiny Macaroons, Cotton Candy and Lots of Choco chips served in Charcoal Cone which looks like an adorable unicorn. A lot of efforts & time in making but its really worth the wait. Oh- Truffle: If you love ice-cream cake/pastries then you should definitely try out this pastry. Presentation is superb & the quantity is really good