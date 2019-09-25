Sweet Tooth? Satiate Your Dessert Cravings With Varieties Of Ice Creams In Juhu

Dessert Parlours

Huber & Holly

Juhu, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Beach Haven 2, Ground Floor, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

View 2 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Huber & Holly! These guys are just amazing in fulfilling your all kind of dessert cravings with vast varieties of ice cream comprising unique ingredients. They have some interesting and trendy desserts like Unicone and Gold Coated ice creams Unicone: This is HEAVEN. An amalgamation of different Ice creams, Berries, Tiny Macaroons, Cotton Candy and Lots of Choco chips served in Charcoal Cone which looks like an adorable unicorn. A lot of efforts & time in making but its really worth the wait. Oh- Truffle: If you love ice-cream cake/pastries then you should definitely try out this pastry. Presentation is superb & the quantity is really good

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Huber & Holly

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Kamala Vishrant Kutir, Ground Floor, Shop 1, Link Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Huber & Holly

Inorbit Mall, Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Inorbit Mall, Ground Floor, Sector 30 A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

