Relish Scrumptious Vegetarian Food At Vedge!

Heaven on Earth kinda feeling when you eat this awesome food from Vedge Restaurant To begin with we called for drinks that is Spicy Guave Delight which was awesome and very refreshing and also called for Paan Supari Martini which was ok in taste , next for the Starters we called for Tandoori Paneer Platter which was decent in taste, also we called for Signature Fries which was super cheesy and extremely yummy definitely a must-have here, For the Mains we called for Mac n Cheese Pizza Pot Pie and wow is the first word that comes to your mouth when you look at it , a combination of different types of cheese and whole lot of awesomeness also a must recommended dish here, also there is a waiting time for this dish so you need to preorder and once ready the chef himself comes to serve as it is serving is done uniquely. And lastly the most awaited part the Desserts we called for Chocolate Mud Pie a crazy dessert, again it's prepared in front of you by the chef himself with loads of cake, ice cream, chocolate sauce and chocolate crunch it was the highlight of the day and also a must recommended dish here Overall this place gets packed even on a weekday and not to forget their portion sizes are really good enough for 2 to 3 people, also their staff is really polite and welcoming so definitely visit this place.