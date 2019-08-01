This Newbie In Borivali Is Just Perfect For Delicious Vegetarian Food

The new restaurant Masala Mastee is heaven for vegetarians. The cool and elegant ambience attracts the most. It has a huge comfortable sitting arrangement on the ground and upper floor. What makes it attractive is the decor of this place, bright and colourful. Coming to the food, you will get a variety of drinks with the most unique name reminds you of one of the funniest characters from movies. 'Crime master gogo' drink is a combination of pineapple and Orange. 'Pani Puri ki cigar' is the unique Pani Puri I have ever had, it's a must-try dish. If you are fond of North Indian food then you must go for 'Paneer Makhani' with butter roti. The service over is so good and the staff will suggest their best to you.