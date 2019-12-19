From Cheesecakes To Chocolates: Celejor Has Custom Cakes For Every Occasion!

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Celejor

Parel, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Avighna Building, 13 & 14, Opp. Ladu Samrat, Dr Ambedkar Road, Lal Baug, Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Hey Mumbaikars! Get over your usual cake shops and head straight to Celejor cake shop for a wide range of premium quality cakes. From chocolate to cheesecakes and customized cakes, they have got it all covered for you. Their Ferrero Rocher mouse cake is to die for. Also can't stop obsessing over their range of wedding cakes at display.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Big Group, Bae

Bakeries

Celejor

Parel, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Avighna Building, 13 & 14, Opp. Ladu Samrat, Dr Ambedkar Road, Lal Baug, Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default