Hey Mumbaikars! Get over your usual cake shops and head straight to Celejor cake shop for a wide range of premium quality cakes. From chocolate to cheesecakes and customized cakes, they have got it all covered for you. Their Ferrero Rocher mouse cake is to die for. Also can't stop obsessing over their range of wedding cakes at display.
From Cheesecakes To Chocolates: Celejor Has Custom Cakes For Every Occasion!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids, Big Group, Bae
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Comments (0)