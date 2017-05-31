Get Your Instagram Ready: This New Restaurant Has The Most Outrageous Decor In Mumbai

A matter-of-course menu that consists of soups, salads, starters mains and sushi, there’s no scope for Jap food snobbery here. They’ve kept it simple and that’s what works for them. There are no twists and turns, except that their soya sauce comes in a spray. While some of you may be cringing right now, it grows on you eventually {ice-breaker cue}.

Go for the spicy salmon miso soup {INR 209}, udon noodles {INR 419 upward}, chashu ramen miso {INR 599}, battera sushi {INR 649}, prawn tempura roll {INR 350}, spice salmon roll {INR 350} and their signature pork belly {INR 659}. For dessert, we tried the raindrop cake {INR 240}. Mixed feelings, there.