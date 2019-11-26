Bookmark This Place For Their Elegant Interiors & Fab Food!

Finally visited Hemant Oberoi restaurant which was on my list since a while now. Minimal, elegant interiors, high ceiling, gives a very sophisticated and classy vibe. The service is excellent, the staff is well trained and kind. Coming to the food. We tried a couple of dishes Truffle Naan With Mushrooms - this was a naan pizza. Quite flavorful and delicious. Leek and Potato Soup- my son loved the soup. It was delicious. Smooth, creamy served with Beetroot chips Korean Tofu Mushroom Bibimbap- not bibimbap but delicious. The sauce was made well and overall good flavours. Avocado Tortilla Pizza- this was crunchy and flavorful. I would have loved more avocado on it. Sushi- it was decent. Could have been better. Brie Truffle Souffle- This was the most unusual dish I ever tried. Eggless and extremely flavorful souffle with a weird texture felt like a foam jelly in the mouth but delicious. Couldn't eat too much of it though. Better to share. Edamame Chestnut Dimsums- Good, the sauce was delicious. The asparagus below was fibrous so couldn't be eaten. Overall a good dish. Mocktails were decent. We did not try desserts here. Overall a decent experience.