This Beautiful And Elegant Restaurant Offers Contemporary Flavours Of The Delicacies

Hemant Oberoi has been in the town for the past couple of years but it is only recently that I finally paid a visit to this place. Every bit of the restaurant oozes swank. From the interiors to the menu selection, every aspect of this uber cool place reflects class. I tried some of their masterfully crafted cocktails and beautiful bar bites, and fell in love with them: Drinks: Label on Table: This citrusy drink with scotch whiskey as its base was one of my favourites that evening. The vivid sunset colour with the orange rind garnish made for a visually appealing as well as a tasty drink! Kacchi Keri Sour: This is another Scotch whiskey drink, but with a desi twist of kacchi keri. This unusual combination was further elevated in its flavour profile by adding smoked cinnamon in it. Fantastic! Slushed Passion: Old Tom gin, passion fruit, and grapefruit extracts, along with an egg made up the key ingredients of this delicious drink. Smoked rosemary added to the flavour profile and added to the visual appeal of the cocktail further. Bar Bites: Salmon Sushi Tacos: These taco shells were made of sticky sushi rice and filled with smoked salmon. An absolutely refreshing take on the classic salmon sushi rolls. Delightful! Fish Butter Garlic on Sago Crisp: The presentation of this dish was spot on, and the combination of the crisp sago and the soft fish nuggets made for quite a party in the mouth. Chicken Tikka Fondue: Soft and tender chicken tikka bites, ready to be dipped in a creamy cheese fondue - it was as perfect as it sounds! Cauliflower Puree with Truffle Naans: The presentation of this bar bite blew my mind. Cauliflower puree (which was so creamy and buttery, it didn't taste like cauliflower at all) in little plastic 'cans' with a mini naan on top of each can as a lid. They tasted perfect together! Hemant Oberoi's cocktails and bar bites are sure to become the talk of the town and get parties started!