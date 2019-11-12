Eggetarians Listen Up! This Outlet Is About Amazing Quick Bites!

This is the perfect place for someone who loves eggs! Ministry of Eggs serves various dishes with different flavours that you had never tried before. Be it from fried to boiled, they have the best egg dishes curated for each one of you with different flavours. My favourite from their menu was the most famous Egg Paaplet, it is basically a fried omellete wrapped around the best masala and spices and topped with loads of cheese. Other then this I had Egg kejriwal, Lassan fry, Smokey bbq boiled eggs and sosyo I.e a drink. Overall, my experience at this place was amazing. Would love to visit this place again. 😍