Caffeine Addicts! Must Try The Vietnamese Coffee Chimney Cone At This Cafe

THE VIETNAMESE COFFEE (CHIMNEY) CONE is a big reason why you got to travel to Shivaji park/Bandra. The foodgasm is what this dish will leave every coffee lover with🔥 it is the best dish to have if you are crazy about coffee. A sweet crispy chimney cone filled with vanilla ice cream and liquid coffee and topped with a tiny bar of dark chocolate, the dish is too good to miss. The newly opened Chimney Factory outlet at Shivani Park looks really tiny from the outside but when you get in it's huge, It can easily accommodate a group of 25/30. The ambience is quite contemporary and chic and the vibe her is pleasing too. Other than the Coffee cone, we tried a few other dishes at this place and here is a quick description of them: 📌PANEER TIKKA CONE: As one can guess by the name, it is paneer Tikka subzi in a crispy chimney cone. The red Punjabi gravy used in this dish is very authentic and flavourful. Won my heart! Going back for this one. 📌CHOLEY BHATUREY CONE: very North Indian in taste and aroma this one is a choley gravy filled chimney cone. Quite good again. 📌MEXICAN (CREAMY) CONE: The Mexican cone is yummy again. Not very spicy as one would expect it to be because its filling is made in a creamy sauce. It's still very "Mexican" in taste because of the beans added to the gravy. If you are somebody who doesn't like creamy and mushy food, give this a skip. 📌We also tried their CHARCOAL MILKSHAKE which was quite good an experiment. Basically, it is charcoal and banana with a few berries. Overall it's quite good a place to enjoy a quiet meal at. The service is quite prompt and satisfactory. Amazing service, low price and a cosy ambience at The Chimney Factory - what else do you ask for?