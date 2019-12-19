This three-bedroom villa in Lonavala spells tranquility, and promises a retreat from all that makes city life challenenging. The villa can be booked in its entirety and is absolutely perfect for that family getaway or gal-pal weekend you've been planning.
A Touch Of Serenity: This Private Villa Promises A Weekend Of Calm
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Close your eyes and breathe in the fresh air as the surrounding nature sounds soothe your ears at Hidden Branches. This villa, surrounded by greenery is a simple retreat that can accommodate upto 9 guests, plus your furry friends as it's a pet-friendly accommodation.
Each of the villa's three bedrooms are air-conditioned and are furnished with a double bed complete with linens and pillows. The living room is the perfect hang-out spot, and has a flat-screen, sound system and free WiFi too.If yo're wondering how to spend your weekend here, the villa comes stocked with indoor games, has a private lawn as well a badminton court. If you're planning to self-cater, then you'll find the kitchen fully equipped with a microwave, stove, refrigerator, and crockery - please note no cooking non-veg in the villa, though pre-prepared items are allowed.
If you need advice on where to diner and what to do, you can always check with the in-house concierge and there's also a caretaker on site to sort out any immediate issues you might have.
What Could Be Better
The villa is on the pricier side at approximately INR 23,000 per night for 9 guests. However, with all the amenities plus the privacy and location, we think this is a good value for money.
Pro-Tip
We'd say monsoons are a great time to visit, when nature is at its spectacular best!
Comments (0)