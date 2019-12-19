A Touch Of Serenity: This Private Villa Promises A Weekend Of Calm

Close your eyes and breathe in the fresh air as the surrounding nature sounds soothe your ears at Hidden Branches. This villa, surrounded by greenery is a simple retreat that can accommodate upto 9 guests, plus your furry friends as it's a pet-friendly accommodation.

Each of the villa's three bedrooms are air-conditioned and are furnished with a double bed complete with linens and pillows. The living room is the perfect hang-out spot, and has a flat-screen, sound system and free WiFi too.If yo're wondering how to spend your weekend here, the villa comes stocked with indoor games, has a private lawn as well a badminton court. If you're planning to self-cater, then you'll find the kitchen fully equipped with a microwave, stove, refrigerator, and crockery - please note no cooking non-veg in the villa, though pre-prepared items are allowed.

If you need advice on where to diner and what to do, you can always check with the in-house concierge and there's also a caretaker on site to sort out any immediate issues you might have.