Sulaimani Chai, Crab Curry & Mutton Masala At This Dadar Eatery Is A Must Do In The City

We sat down for a meal at Madeena this week after we found it during a shopping trip in the area. After some conversation with fellow patrons and waiters, we realised that this Mallu restaurant has been serving up its delicious menu for the past 50 years in Mumbai.

When we scoured through the menu we realised that their crab curry was only for INR 55, and a mutton masala for only INR 75. This led to some doubts about the quality of the restaurant {which isn’t the fanciest}. But when the large portions of delicious and fresh food were served to us, all these doubts were long gone.

The crab curry was flavourful and the mutton tender. The restaurant is however, revered for its fish biryani and beef masala, and rightfully so. Give the beef a try with iddiyapams {INR 10}, which we found to be the best combination ever. You can finish off the meal with the hot-selling Sulaimani chai {black tea with spices like cinnamon, cardamom and lime juice}.