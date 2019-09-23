This Hidden Gem In Bandra Offers Some Really Good Homemade Beers!

Gateway taproom is located in BKC. The ambience is quite good and spacious and gives very good vibes. The staff is also friendly and helpful. They will recommend their best dishes to try. Gateway taproom is especially for beer lovers they serve different kinds of homemade beer! So we’ve ordered Sider car beer which was very good in taste and we had ordered some food from brunch menu one of my favourite was chickpeas toast. The best part was the mocktails. Try their spiced guava and black currant and grape. Desserts were the best part waffles with maple syrup whipped cream and Nutella crepe with marshmallows was the delicious dessert. Must visit once.