This Gem Of Colaba Offers Amazing Food With Yum Desserts!

Garage inc a huge place to dine in. Location:- colaba causeway Ambiance:- It was pretty huge. There were indoor games to play in. The wall was covered with a small poster of cars and I loved the concept of bricks used in the ceiling. The bar section was pretty lit. They can accommodate more than 60+ people at a time. Service was pretty fast and the staff was kind to help us select dishes. What we ordered:- For starters:- 1)Jalapeño cheese cigars:- the cigar was filled with finely chopped jalapeno and melted cheese. The sauce which was provided was also good. 2)Crispy chilli potatoes:- As the name suggests the taste was spicy but they were not crispy. Mocktails:- 1) Apple cinnamontini:- It was a sweet drink to start your dinner with. 2)Garage fruit punch:- it was kind of okay Main:- Turkish pizza:- the size was huge and the taste was good. The topping was capsicum, corn, and humus. Dessert:- Nutella cheesecake:- the dinner is incomplete without dessert. So we ordered this Nutella cheesecake and it was so tasty that words are not enough to describe the taste.