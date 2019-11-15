Garage inc a huge place to dine in. Location:- colaba causeway Ambiance:- It was pretty huge. There were indoor games to play in. The wall was covered with a small poster of cars and I loved the concept of bricks used in the ceiling. The bar section was pretty lit. They can accommodate more than 60+ people at a time. Service was pretty fast and the staff was kind to help us select dishes. What we ordered:- For starters:- 1)Jalapeño cheese cigars:- the cigar was filled with finely chopped jalapeno and melted cheese. The sauce which was provided was also good. 2)Crispy chilli potatoes:- As the name suggests the taste was spicy but they were not crispy. Mocktails:- 1) Apple cinnamontini:- It was a sweet drink to start your dinner with. 2)Garage fruit punch:- it was kind of okay Main:- Turkish pizza:- the size was huge and the taste was good. The topping was capsicum, corn, and humus. Dessert:- Nutella cheesecake:- the dinner is incomplete without dessert. So we ordered this Nutella cheesecake and it was so tasty that words are not enough to describe the taste.
This Gem Of Colaba Offers Amazing Food With Yum Desserts!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
