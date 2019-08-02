3 Hidden Gems In Mumbai You Have To Explore

#DecorGoals, right here. It's officially time for that spring-summer makeover and if you're looking for something affordable that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket - head to Freedom Tree. Their new collection is all its joie de vivre & summer vibes. Across multiple locations in Mumbai (& Goa), their spring-summer edit promises vivacious, bold florals, flowing brushstrokes and striped patterns. I'm obsessed with their fresh colour palettes, quirky printed upholstery and of course - their ceramic dinnerware.