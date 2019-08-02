Everything that launches in Mumbai becomes so popular so fast, but somehow these 3 places have managed to shy away from the spotlight, and stay tucked away in their own glory. From vintage-inspired bookstores, to luxury stores that offer exclusive designs - you need to check out these hidden gems in Bombay:
3 Hidden Gems In Mumbai You Have To Explore
Kitab Khana
Grab a great cup of coffee with a good read in hand, at this antique reading room. If you're a chai person, you'll love their Masala Chai. And for all you coffee addicts - you have to try their dreamy Latte. Head to Kitab Khana for that old wold charm.
Clove The Store
This low-key store showcases luxe and up-coming brands like Dhruv Kapoor, Misho, IkkaDukka , Aish, Anavila & Shift and has nailed luxe-everything. If you've got genuinely posh taste, you have to head here. Also - this brand's classic yet eclectic collection makes for really good gifts for all your travel-junkie friends.
Freedom Tree
#DecorGoals, right here. It's officially time for that spring-summer makeover and if you're looking for something affordable that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket - head to Freedom Tree. Their new collection is all its joie de vivre & summer vibes. Across multiple locations in Mumbai (& Goa), their spring-summer edit promises vivacious, bold florals, flowing brushstrokes and striped patterns. I'm obsessed with their fresh colour palettes, quirky printed upholstery and of course - their ceramic dinnerware.
- Upwards: ₹ 280
