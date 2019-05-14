This Hidden Jem In Mumbai Has To Be Explored ASAP

Cafe Monza offers a variety of delicious options. The quality of food they have is amazing which is something I look for in every restaurant. With quite a decent space, a relaxed ambience and an excellent service the experience becomes even more pleasant. My Order - • Baked Macaroni & Cheese: ₹285 With the perfect blend of cheesiness and gooeyness, this dish was literally heaven. • Herb Grilled Chicken: ₹225 Flavoursome burger with the right amount of chicken which was quite filling. • Cajun Chicken: ₹235 This burger had a huge chunk of the most mouth-watering chicken patty. Just filled my stomach and heart. • Chicken Tikka Pizza: ₹315 Quite standard definitely yum. I have high regards for restaurants that offer delicious menu at a reasonable price and by reasonable I mean the meal must be filling and hearty enough for the money I pay.