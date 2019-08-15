This Casual Dining Restaurant Is A Hidden Gem Serving Scrumptious Food In Bkc!

Drinkery 51 is casual dining restaurant which serves north Indian, Asian and continental cuisine along with seafood, sliders, pizza and signature cocktails and mocktails. Drinker 51 is situated at Bandra East, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. We visited here for having lunch with my friends. We had grilled chicken sliders and Kerala chicken wings in starters along with mocktails like a silver star and mango bloom. Both the mocktails and starters were awesome. In mains, we had Bellarine veg pizza and Satara sambal noodles with hazelnut mousse and baked cheesecake. Both the desserts and mains were awesome. We had a wonderful experience at Drinkery 51.