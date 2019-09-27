Looking To Detox? Head To This All-Organic Farmhouse Just Two Hours Away

We stumbled upon Hide Out, a space that cultivates community living, organic farming and enhances peace of mind, body and soul. And guess what? Its just a two-hour drive from the city.

Started off by the Chhabra family, Hide Out aims to promote an alternative lifestyle. Think of it like an ashram and embrace all of its quirks. They have a pet cat who roams around, is super fluffy and their youngest one is the super active guide who’ll show you around. It’s a supremely isolated getaway for anyone who genuinely wants to unwind. However, they do have their own rules that we highly recommend you follow. These rules are simple though, like you need to wash your own utensils once food has been consumed, and toiletries have to be carried with you. They believe in zero wastage, so keep that in mind when it comes to eating and drinking. Apart from this, they are all about nurturing the tribal local community, and expect the same from their visitors to respect their people.They only serve vegetarian food, and skip all sorts of dairy including tea, coffee, sugar wheat and all sorts of processed food. The visitors are also requested to not carry any sort of junk food like chocolates, packed food or bottled water. Everything that's healthy, is already served here. From herbal tea to the home cooked organic meals, Hide Out is known for its healthy and tasty spread of food. All of their meals are supplemented by the organic vegetables and fruits grown at the farm by the local farmers.

The accommodation offered is diverse. You can either opt to go in for a camping experience (that is, live in the French tents), or live in their beautiful eco-friendly huts and brick houses.The weekday rates for the bamboo huts start at INR 12,000 (on weekdays) and INR 15,000 on weekends for a night. However, if you're looking at just camping here, the price starts at INR 4,000.

The farmhouse functions like a positive rehab with no alcohol, no smoke and no junk food rules. It’s all about going back to the primitive, embracing nature around you. You can trek up to the waterfalls nearby during the monsoon time, go kayaking (only on the weekends), or just help out with organic farming with the Chhabras. Head to Hide Out for a complete primitive experience. Get back to the basics, with taking care of your own food, washing utensils, sleeping in eco-mud huts and interact with people who truly believe in community building.