With Love From The Himalayas: Stoles, Shawls And More

There is just something special about the Himalayan Mountains. Those dramatic icy peaks, the quiet villages and breathtaking views. And if you can't make that trip to the hills just yet, you can at least bring a slice of their beauty to your home.

Avani is a brand that's born in Uttarakhand in the Kumaon Hills that's focused on promoting and supporting local products, handicrafts and craft traditions. They are all about the sustainable lifestyle and their products are locally produced and support local communities in building a livelihood. Their range of products are versatile and include everything from hand-spun and woven textiles to chemical-free art supplies, handmade toys, home decor products, plus lifestyle products. We especially fell in love with their gorgeous collection of scarves and stoles that are handwoven with care and dyed in rich natural dyes.

You can shop Avani products online via their online store.