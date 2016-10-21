Want To Workout While Wearing Heels? Check Out This Andheri Class

After procuring a pair of heels that won’t betray us, we gathered our courage and got to The Big Dance Centre in Andheri. Mrigakshi, the hip hopper with the cool red hair we once wrote about takes this class. The class began with a warm-up {minus heels}. We concentrated on doing crunches, and that was a bit of a shock to our unsuspecting stomach. After the warm-up, we put on our heels. The real challenge began now. For someone who has been told that she resembles an awkward penguin while strutting in heels, the idea of doing hip-hop in them seemed rather impossible.

Luckily, the class was broken down in a way that got us used to moving around in heels. For the first few minutes, we were simply asked to stand in them, and strike different poses to the music that was playing. Simple? Welll… maybe for some. The next step was to walk across the room, but with a certain attitude. Toe, heel, toe, heel, we sashayed our way to and fro the class, trying to avoid the clinkity clink of our heels on the wooden floor. So far, so good.

