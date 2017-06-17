Learn Arabic, Egyption, Turkish And Lebanese Belly Dancing At This Institute

The Belly Dance Institute Mumbai by Ritambhara Sahani has branches in Colaba, Bandra/Khar and Andheri and is the perfect class to join for all those who aspire to learn this dance form. The class makes you move you work hard on your movies and the trainers truly teach you everything with plenty of patience. The institute is full of positive vibes and energy and every class here is amazing. In fact, it’s ideal for those who would love to learn belly dancing or wish to get a toned body through dance.

The institute teaches up to 20 levels and 12 levels in tribal belly dance fusion, and their beginner’s level course lasts for three months in which they teach three levels- introductory, basic, and intermediate {this is a certificate course}. You will be taught about 40-45% techniques, three professionally choreographed sequences on three Arabic numbers, and you will also be taught how to variate your moves and techniques on all forms of belly dance music such as Arabic, Egyption, Turkish, Lebanese as well as Bollywood music. The price for this course is INR 6,500.