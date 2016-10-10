Polaroids, Typewriters & More: A Hipster's Guide To Chor Bazaar

Our mobile may be enough for us, but it strips of your room of one potential cool piece. We miss the colourful vintage dial telephones adding spunk to the bedside, and sitting down having conversations attached to it for dear life. How very old school and hipster. Want to go even more back in time? Dial back to the era of wooden phones with grand receivers attached. Colourful ones begin at INR 600. The wooden ones are approx INR 1,200 upwards. Where: 1. Mini Art Centre, 145/147, Mutton Street, Chor Bazaar {this has a wide collection of few colourful plastic ones, and the vintage wooden ones too.} Also check A.K. Mansoori’s shop on 16, Mutton Street. Call him at +918879047485