Post Work? This Chai Outlet Is What You Need The Most!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Hola Chai

Mahim, Mumbai

Shop 3, Near Tarzan Restaurant & Bar, MMC Road, New Dinkar CHS, Mahim, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

As the trend is shooting up these days for tea shops franchise, here another newly launched chai tapri which claims to be on the next level. Hola Chai is 5 mins walk ahead of Mahim Railway station west you will spot this tea shop with newly built simple and elegant interior with a wall having frames of quotes related to chai. At only one price rate of Rs 10/- chai is been served in transparent cups.

What Could Be Better?

With the hope of Tea quality will get improved, this chai taste for me as normal chai and nothing extraordinary.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Big Group, Family, Kids

Cafes

Hola Chai

Mahim, Mumbai

Shop 3, Near Tarzan Restaurant & Bar, MMC Road, New Dinkar CHS, Mahim, Mumbai

image-map-default