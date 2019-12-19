Pool, Spa & Mountains: Plan The Perfect Holiday At This Gorgeous Retreat

Set amidst tranquil greenery is Regenta MPG Club, about 1.7 kilometers away from Venna lake. With an outdoor pool, a spa and rooms that offer views of the mountains or the garden, there's just so much to look forward to and explore here.

The club reminds you of a 19th-century lodge with vintage feels when it comes to the common areas. The rooms are comfortable and modern, filled with all the amenities you would need to make your holiday perfect.

You can take a dip in the pool, sit on their patio with your favourite book or even sit in your respective balconies with your favourite cuppa and enjoy the view.

Being one of the most coveted spots in Mahabaleshwar, make sure you book in advance for a hassle-free holiday.

A two-person room at the time of writing this article is INR 8,850 which also includes breakfast.