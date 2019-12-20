This Home Baker Makes The Cutest, Tastiest Bubblegum Cupcakes We've Had

For bubblegum fanatics, this is indeed fantasy land! One bite of this soft cupcake will bring back that nostalgia of a having your favorite bubble gum. Remember Big Babool and Boomer? Very close to what they taste like, the bubblegum cupcakes made by Studio One Four Three mustn’t be missed.

Founded by Saloni Shah, the studio’s forte lies in Saloni’s amazing creativity. You can make anything you like on the top of it and it’s carved to perfection on your cake and cupcake. From an Idli platter on top to fries – this baker has got your back {we’re SO excited about the next birthday in the group}.

She also has very interesting flavours such as Mocha Oreo, Salted Caramel Butterscotch and Blueberry.

P.S – don’t forget to try her Nutella cupcakes {drools}.