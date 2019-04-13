Artificial Flowers, Pretty Lights And Quirky Hangers: Deck Up Your Homes With Our Finds From Crawford

You must have bought and owned the most quintessential hangers in the past, but change that with Little Shoppe's K.K Hangers, because they have a variety that will leave you awestruck. We kept clicking pictures because words won't really do justice to it. They've got hangers in round, triangular, rectangular and square shapes, within INR 350 a set, for you to amp up your wardrobe game (at least the interiors) There are hangers for every kind of apparel, and their stocks don't really last so we suggest you buy some soon. They have tie hangers, pants hangers, hangers for scarves and stoles, hangers for intimates, made with satin, and so much more.