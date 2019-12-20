We Love The Wholesome, Gujju-Style Thali At The Friends Union Joshi Club

Though we by no measure declare it as the best thali in town, it’s one of the old iconic places in town that has gotten a lot of word-of-mouth praise. Friends Union Joshi Club {FUJC} is situated in Narottam Wadi in Kalbadevi. It’ll be hard to find {owing to it being on the first floor of an old building}, so keep Google Maps handy.

Enter the place and be greeted by an old-style bhojnalaya, aka canteen avatar. Heads up, take the ambience and the setting with a pinch of salt as this place is by no means about the ambience. Its aim is simple: serve good food to the public, the office-goers, families or anyone, and that’s all it does. Truly a vegetarian’s delight, the thali is pretty diverse and filling.