In The Lap Of Nature: Stay At This Holiday Home In Mahabaleshwar To Rejuvenate Your Soul

The property is tucked inside a fairly dense forest in Mahabaleshwar, which means you're secluded from the chaos. Comfortably spread across 1,000 square feet of land, Honeywood houses a two-bedroom villa with a dining room, a hall, and a ground and top floor, that can occupy four people (for INR 5,488 per night); a normal double bedroom with the occupancy of two (for INR 2,744 per night), and a premium forest chalet that has a balcony perched on the edge of nature, with an occupancy of two (for INR 3,422 per night.)

You can ask the staff to organise a barbecue party for you on their luscious green lawn. There is a play area for your tiny tots, a table tennis group where you can indulge in a game with your friends. Apart from that there's scrabble, and a game of cards that you can add to your list. Honeywood also arranges for a round of golf, (in case that interests you) at the Mahabaleshwar Golf Course. And if you fancy horse riding, that can be arranged for too. If you're looking at sight-seeing but are clueless on how to everything over the weekend in the hill station, you can trust this holiday home to organise a special tour for you to cover all the twenty touristy spots. You can also paddle your way through the mountain roads by hiring bicycles from them.

So now that you know how awesome Honeywood is, head here for the perfect weekend before heading back to the bustling city life.