Located on Mahakali Caves road, Above And Beyond looks dreamy from the outside and is cosy from the inside.This place is a great option to hang out with friends, have sheesha, play board games and eat their delicious yet healthy food.
Get Hookah, Board Games And Delicious Food All At One Place
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome?
Once you step in, you'll find a beautiful shelf on the left hand side where they have arranged board games and books. In front of you, there is a live kitchen which serves delicious food. They serve hookah upstairs, which starts from INR 600 and goes up to INR 2,000. You must have their Egg Florentine, Virgin Mojito, Water Chestnut and Artichoke Pizza, Wedges and Pasta.
Pro-Tip
There is no parking, since it is located in the busy lanes of Andheri East. So don't take your car. Grab a rik, instead.
Also On Above & Beyond
