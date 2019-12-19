This Cute Little Place Serves Amazing South Indian Dishes In Vile Parle!

Hoppingly fun filed Dinner @houseofhoppers. A very small place and couldn't accommodate a big gang of people but has a comfortable sitting arrangement. Bang opposite vile parle station and have good simple ambience and the staff are very approachable. The best part is the rates are very much economical and the quantity served is very decent. The owner involved herself on each table and took reviews about the food and had a very acceptable attitude on each comment. The menu was well thought and made with proper care of combination and name too was classically named. South Indian taste in dishes 😍. I had: 1. Andhra idli: Pieces of Idli with spicy taste carved above it. Super tasty! 2. Butter tacamaka tiki pav: Tiki served in pav and was tasting amazing. 3. Kottu roti: Prices of roti smashed in spicy stuffing and was thick. 4. Kolikati bombs: Fried balls with amazing stuffing inside it 5. Paneer Masala: Soft Panner served in a gravy. 6. Chettinad: What a great drooling sight it had and taste too was super tempting. 7. Appam: Authentic South Indian dish. 8. Neer Dosa: Super soft and great taste. 9. Malabar paratha: Crunchy and when had with panner Masala delicious. 10. Bisibila bhaat: Great taste and served with ghee over it a pure authentic dish. 11. Pineapple Sera: Who doesn't love sweet and that too having a pineapple glam in it. 12. Idiyappam and Bengali paal: South Indian desert and proved to be tasty and drooling. 13. Kokam and lemonade: Had these two drinks and were tasting very amazing. 14. Dry fruit and hot chocolate: Along with cool drinks tried their hot ones too and delicious. Must try 💞