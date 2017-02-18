Here's Where You Can Learn Horse Riding Near Mumbai - And It's Pretty Affordable

Jolly Guru is not just a riding school but also a beautiful ranch just an hour away from Mumbai. They offer home stay, all-day horse riding opportunities and other fun activities at their ranch. However for people looking to learn horse riding don’t have to look too far as they take regular classes in Mumbai itself.

They organise the riding lessons daily at the ground near the Juhu-Versova Link road and at the Renaissance Federation Club ground. It’s open to everyone and anyone, with little or no experience. Kids needs to be above the age of 12. They have a morning batch and an evening batch, depending on what timings suit you.