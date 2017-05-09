Hot Chocolate & Churros, Anyone? Head to Chocolateria San Churro For Some Awesomeness

Chocolateria San Churro is the undisputed pioneer in popularising churros in Mumbai. A tad over-priced, but so worth it. For those who are unaware, Churro is a Spanish doughnut-like delicacy made fresh and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with variety of chocolate dips, it is absolutely ambrosial. They offer a variety in terms of quantity for both eat-in and takeaway. The famous Hot Chocolate here is ridiculously sweet but oozes thick and rich flavours. Also, it is really heavy. They offer a wide variety in their menu, the most popular amidst which are their desserts and fondue.