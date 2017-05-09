Chocolateria San Churro is the undisputed pioneer in popularising churros in Mumbai. A tad over-priced, but so worth it. For those who are unaware, Churro is a Spanish doughnut-like delicacy made fresh and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with variety of chocolate dips, it is absolutely ambrosial. They offer a variety in terms of quantity for both eat-in and takeaway. The famous Hot Chocolate here is ridiculously sweet but oozes thick and rich flavours. Also, it is really heavy. They offer a wide variety in their menu, the most popular amidst which are their desserts and fondue.
Hot Chocolate & Churros, Anyone? Head to Chocolateria San Churro For Some Awesomeness
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Did I Like?
What Could Be Better?
It is slightly pricey. Also, the washrooms could be cleaner.
What's My Pro Tip?
They have valet parking at both their outlets. Don't worry about parking your cars in the busy areas of Lokhandwala and Linking Road.
Anything Else?
Head there for a full meal or just for coffee and desserts. It won't be disappointing.
Also On Chocolateria San Churro
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)