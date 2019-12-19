Drop By Hot & Spice Kitchen For Best Chole & Lachcha Parathas

One of the reasonable cafes in the middle of Parle and Andheri. Here are a few dishes that I attempted and would recommend: The chicken kheema roll is an absolute necessity attempt it has simply Indian tase however in a western move design which merits giving an attempt. The chicken little pizza was normal however the chicken was exceptionally delicate and consummately cooked The firm prawns are much the same as they have their name exceptionally fresh and very filling. The mix of the prawns with mint Chutney is so great! Well, the now comes the primary player BIRYANI the biryani is all around adjusted and splendidly cooked and stacked and the chicken is all around marinated and cooked. Do visit this eatery!!