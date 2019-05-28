Drop By This Renowned South Indian Breakfast Place Right Away

Hotel Ram Ashraya doesn't need any introduction. It is 80-year-old, Ram Ashraya is beloved by southern families for their South Indian food as it is all dedicated to South Indian people. It serves spectacular Dosas, Idlis, Upma, Sheera, Vada, etc. Also, they have a limited menu but it changes daily. The coconut chutney is the best and also a big fan of tomato chutney but the sambar disappoints me. Anyways, the place is just outside Matunga Rd train station’s and it draws all Mumbaikars attention. This place is always crowded even in off time. But it serves delicious food so it is worth a wait. It opens really early at 5 am. Best place for people who wander out at night and also for the early riser. It is a pretty decent place. And it is always crowded they so might ask you to share a table with others. The waiter over here are little busy you have to drag their attention. Everything here is just perfect. The prices are reasonable. The service is a little slow.