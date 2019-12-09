This Finest Chinese Restaurant Finally Arrives To Powai

House of Mandarin ❤️ And finally House of Mandarin has arrived to Powai. One of the finest Chinese cuisine restaurant of Mumbai which started in Bandra and now has opened its doors to the Powai food lovers. A very nice ambience with perfect light setting for an amazing dining experience. We visited for Lunch where Mr. Rahul assisted us. He suggested some really good dishes. ***MOCKTAILS*** Very Berry Khatta Cranberry Kiss Two really good and refreshing mocktails to start our Lunch with. Both the drinks were perfect on the flavours and really good. ***APPETIZERS*** Turnip Cake Shrimp Tanpura Maki Roll Wok Tossed Chicken in dried Red chillies Aromatic Crispy Duck Some really good appetizers to start with among which we loved the Wok Tossed Chicken and the Sushi too. But the winner has to be the Crispy Aromatic Duck which is served with pancake, bbq sauce and spring onions. ***DUMPLINGS*** Hargau Dumpling Shu Mai Dumpling Prawns & Chive Dumpling I love dumplings and House of Mandarin serves of the finest Dumplings in town. The Hargau dumplings were delicious and so were the other two dishes. ***MAIN COURSE** Chicken in Red Chilly Oil Lamb in black pepper sauce Chicken Firecracker Rice We went for two meat dishes with one rice for the Main Course. Both the Chicken and Lamb dishes were beautifully cooked to perfection. The Firecracker Rice was really amazing. ***DESSERTS*** Seven Textures Sticky Toffee Pudding A perfect end to our Lunch with these delicious Desserts. The Seven Textures was a Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse which was mind-blowing. And the Toffee Pudding was spectacular. Food: 5/5 Service: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Value for Money: 5/5