Sweet Tooth? This Cute Little Outlet Offers Amazing Range Of Waffles, Ice Creams & More!

A cute little outlet with an outdoor seating arrangement with an awesome spread of food, waffles, ice creams and a lot more. Ordered for da-mint - build with dark choc base, brownies, sauce topped with dark choc flakes & yeah choco chips as well. I would rate it 4/5 cause of the mint flavour but can't blame them cause I chose it. Also, I wanted a waffle base so ordered for absolute choc waffle topped with absolute choc ice cream. Yeah, pals 5/5 it was too yum and rich in choc. The service was quite quick. You may visit IceKraft, a cute Lil outlet with your friends and fam.