Sweet Tooth? This Cute Little Outlet Offers Amazing Range Of Waffles, Ice Creams & More!

Dessert Parlours

IceKraft

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meera CHS, 5, Opp. Windsor Grande Residences, Best Colony Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

View 4 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A cute little outlet with an outdoor seating arrangement with an awesome spread of food, waffles, ice creams and a lot more. Ordered for da-mint - build with dark choc base, brownies, sauce topped with dark choc flakes & yeah choco chips as well. I would rate it 4/5 cause of the mint flavour but can't blame them cause I chose it. Also, I wanted a waffle base so ordered for absolute choc waffle topped with absolute choc ice cream. Yeah, pals 5/5 it was too yum and rich in choc. The service was quite quick. You may visit IceKraft, a cute Lil outlet with your friends and fam.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

IceKraft

Seawoods, Navi Mumbai
4.0

Shreeji Heights, Shop 40, Palm Beach Road, Nerul West, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Icekraft

Chembur, Mumbai

Swami Jairamdas Shopping Arcade, Shop 12 & 13, RC Marg, Chembur, Mumbai

Icekraft

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.1

Natraj Boriwali CHS, Shop 5, Ground Floor, Sodawala Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai

Icekraft

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Shiv Centre, Shop 31/48, Next To Arenja Corner, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

