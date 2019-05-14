How About A Sunday Brunch With Live Music And A Pretty Decor

I visited this restaurant to try out their special brunch menu which included varieties of starters, main course, desserts, cocktails, and wines, all of which one could avail at 1499 INR, and here is my review of the same! Ambiance: It is located on the fifth floor and has two sections to dine in at; while the indoors were furnished with opulent velvet blue colored sofas and yellow lights, the white themed outdoors had a small running water fountain in the midst. There were singers performing live music, which for some time, helped me forget the scorching heat and sun rays directly falling over me and my table! Some improvements and arrangements I feel would be better in this case if they are setting tables for customers outside. Things I tried from their Sunday's brunch menu: Starting with the drinks, I ordered one Mimosa (a combination of orange marmalade and sparkling wine) and green apple martini. Loved both the cocktails in terms of taste. For the starters, I had Paneer tikka, Chili cheese garlic kulcha, and Bharwan mushrooms. Although garlic flavor was coming out pretty well in the kulcha, it did not seem to have cheese in it. The paneer chunks were fresh and the masala over it too was good enough. However, the star of the spread was Bharwan mushrooms, which just melted in the mouth. For the main course, I had their beetroot risotto and tomato spinach couscous. Loved both these dishes for their creative blend as well as their taste and texture, especially those crunchy walnut pieces that they mixed with risotto rice. Lastly, for the desserts, I ordered one strawberry Rabdi and an apple cheesecake. The Rabdi was good; cold and perfect in sweetness with fresh strawberry pieces over it. However, the cheesecake was a bit hard and lacked that light n creamy texture one expects out of the usual cheesecakes. Recommendations: Bharwan mushrooms, Beetroot risotto, Mimosa and Green apple martini