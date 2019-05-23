This Burger Joint In Malad West Is Eye-Catching For All The Good Reasons

Only if life was as happy a mess as this “Godfather” burger. The Mad Tuckks Platter (Onion Rings, French Fries, Nachos & Paneer Strips served with Spicy Cocktail Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Onion Sauce & Honey Mustard Sauce) is a Sin you must try once at Howra Burger. Ain’t it worth? I mean look at this huge burger. The fries were also decent.