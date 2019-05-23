This Burger Joint In Malad West Is Eye-Catching For All The Good Reasons

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Howra Burger

Malad West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vinay Industrial Estate, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Only if life was as happy a mess as this “Godfather” burger. The Mad Tuckks Platter (Onion Rings, French Fries, Nachos & Paneer Strips served with Spicy Cocktail Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Onion Sauce & Honey Mustard Sauce) is a Sin you must try once at Howra Burger. Ain’t it worth? I mean look at this huge burger. The fries were also decent.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

Other Outlets

Howra Burger

Lower Parel, Mumbai

Shop 3, Kamla Patra Chawl, Next To Sizzling China, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

Howra Burger

Malad West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vinay Industrial Estate, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Howra Burger

Lower Parel, Mumbai

Shop 3, Kamla Patra Chawl, Next To Sizzling China, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default