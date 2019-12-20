Hugme Fashions At Vashi Has A Huge Range Of Leather Goods

Leather connoisseurs, ya’ll are gonna love HugMe Fashions. Although the name did make us cackle for a moment, a single step into the store had us reaching for the jackets, bags and belts, which definitely look and feel super premium. It’s a leather boutique that’ll have you covered from top to toe - they’ve got caps, belts, jackets, bags, accessories and so much more. In fact, they’re got Men’s and Women’s ranges, so you’ll be able to find a great leather jacket even if you’re a girl (we’ve struggled with this one before). The range starts at INR 599, and there is a guarantee offered on quality and longevity right when you make your purchase. They’re also happy to do any maintenance/cleaning/polishing for you, which we think is great, since good leather requires proper upkeep.