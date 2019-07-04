Admit it, there are very few things in this world that can match up the goodness of a delicious hummus platter. So, to make life easier, here’s a list of places in Mumbai that rate very very high among the city’s hummus-lovers.
Yalla Habibi: Our Favourite Joints To Eat Hummus In Mumbai
Glocal Junction
One of our favourite places to gorge on delicious hummus, the Arabic Mezze (muhammara, hummus, baba ghanoush, lavash and pita) is ideal if you’re looking for a quick bite that keeps you full for a while. Also, their quirky cutlery adds to the fun.
Price: INR 325
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Colaba Social
It may be your favourite Friday night party destination, but there’s a whole lot more to Social than its fabulous bar menu. Known for its quirky plating up techniques, Social makes a mean Achmed’s Mezze Platter comprising falafel, hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, cheese awesomosas (unlike your regular samosas. Seriously so good), and pita bread.
Price: INR 350
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Carter's Blue
Bandra residents love this place. From their shawarmas to their hummus, there’s hardly anything to complain about. Their mouthwatering pesto hummus with wheat roti (available with veg or chicken salad) has many devoted followers.
Price: Starting from INR 238
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Country Of Origin
With three outlets in the city and frequented by many in each vicinity, this cute bakery is highly recommended for the varieties of hummus it serves. From the regular and paprika hummus, to the roasted garlic and basil and chilli hummus, lovers of this middle eastern dish will not be disappointed here.
Price: Starting from INR 225
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Maffy's
At Maffy’s, it’s all about the little details. And it skillfully puts together its Mediterranean, Indian, and Middle-Eastern culinary experiences that you can savour while you enjoy the sea-facing view that the restaurant offers. Start with their signature Hummus, in which they (of course) have a plethora of options. We'd suggest you order for the smoky cauliflower hummus, or the pulled chicken hummus.
Price: Starting from INR 350
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Ithaka
They have, wait for it, seven varieties of hummus. Yes. This vegetarian Lebanese joint is home to some delightful regular hummus, Beiruty hummus, peri peri hummus and much more, which is served with pita bread, and is apparently so delicious, that you would definitely get back here for more.
Price: Starting from INR 350
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
