Yalla Habibi: Our Favourite Joints To Eat Hummus In Mumbai

At Maffy’s, it’s all about the little details. And it skillfully puts together its Mediterranean, Indian, and Middle-Eastern culinary experiences that you can savour while you enjoy the sea-facing view that the restaurant offers. Start with their signature Hummus, in which they (of course) have a plethora of options. We'd suggest you order for the smoky cauliflower hummus, or the pulled chicken hummus.

Price: Starting from INR 350

