Chew On This: Late-Night Pizza Is Now A Reality In Lower Parel And Matunga

One Tablespoon has started a delivery service which nudges the 11.30pm boundary, making humans and hoggers residing in South Central Mumbai very, very happy. Now on all the days of the week, they will deliver their pizzas {by the slice or a full fat one} in Lower Parel till 1.30am and in Matunga till 3am {say whaa?}.

We truly recommend you order in their feta cheese and arugula pizza, or perhaps a slice of the pepperoni.